https://sputniknews.com/20221011/orban-ceasefire-in-ukraine-should-be-negotiated-between-russia-and-us-1101732722.html

Hungarian PM: Ceasefire in Ukraine Should Be Negotiated Between Russia and US

Hungarian PM: Ceasefire in Ukraine Should Be Negotiated Between Russia and US

BERLIN (Sputnik) - An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine is necessary and negotiations will have to be held with the United States for this purpose, Hungarian... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T16:07+0000

2022-10-11T16:07+0000

2022-10-11T16:16+0000

world

viktor orban

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090102357_0:57:2769:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_61ae3ec546a448ff2da692158623bf74.jpg

"We need an immediate ceasefire. That's what the Pope says, that's what [former US Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger says, that's what [German philosopher Jurgen] Habermas says. An immediate ceasefire, and then we must start negotiations," Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung and with Cicero magazine."They can fight indefinitely just because the Americans support them," Orban added.According to Hungarian PM, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel could have prevented the conflict, as she had previously shown herself to be a strong leader, who was able to prevent a war in 2014.Orban also added that US President Joe Biden's policy had strayed too far from making peace with Russia.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid. On October 4, Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Washington would send another security package with additional weapons and equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, to Ukraine, worth $625 million.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

viktor orban, russia, us