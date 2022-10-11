International
Hungarian PM: Ceasefire in Ukraine Should Be Negotiated Between Russia and US
Hungarian PM: Ceasefire in Ukraine Should Be Negotiated Between Russia and US
BERLIN (Sputnik) - An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine is necessary and negotiations will have to be held with the United States for this purpose, Hungarian... 11.10.2022
"We need an immediate ceasefire. That's what the Pope says, that's what [former US Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger says, that's what [German philosopher Jurgen] Habermas says. An immediate ceasefire, and then we must start negotiations," Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung and with Cicero magazine."They can fight indefinitely just because the Americans support them," Orban added.According to Hungarian PM, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel could have prevented the conflict, as she had previously shown herself to be a strong leader, who was able to prevent a war in 2014.Orban also added that US President Joe Biden's policy had strayed too far from making peace with Russia.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid. On October 4, Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Washington would send another security package with additional weapons and equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, to Ukraine, worth $625 million.
16:07 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 11.10.2022)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
© Olivier Hoslet
India
BERLIN (Sputnik) - An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine is necessary and negotiations will have to be held with the United States for this purpose, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with German media published on Tuesday.
"We need an immediate ceasefire. That's what the Pope says, that's what [former US Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger says, that's what [German philosopher Jurgen] Habermas says. An immediate ceasefire, and then we must start negotiations," Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung and with Cicero magazine.
Orban also said that the ceasefire should be reached between Russia and the US rather than between Moscow and Kiev, as the Russian side has many resources, while the Ukrainians are limited to what the US supplies them.
"They can fight indefinitely just because the Americans support them," Orban added.
According to Hungarian PM, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel could have prevented the conflict, as she had previously shown herself to be a strong leader, who was able to prevent a war in 2014.
Orban also added that US President Joe Biden's policy had strayed too far from making peace with Russia.
Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid. On October 4, Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Washington would send another security package with additional weapons and equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, to Ukraine, worth $625 million.
