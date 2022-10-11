International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Map of Missile Strikes on Ukraine
Map of Missile Strikes on Ukraine
Explosions and air strikes were reported all across Ukraine earlier this week, including in the capital Kiev and multiple cities in the country's west.
russia's special operation in ukraine
infographic
russia
ukraine
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Security Council, said that Russia had targeted Ukrainian energy, military command, and communications facilities in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons.He added that Moscow could not leave crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure unanswered: the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Ukrainian attempts to blow up one of the sections of the TurkStream gas pipeline, and efforts by Ukraine's security services to target Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
Map of Missile Strikes on Ukraine

12:39 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 11.10.2022)
Explosions and air strikes were reported all across Ukraine earlier this week, including in the capital Kiev and multiple cities in the country's west.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Security Council, said that Russia had targeted Ukrainian energy, military command, and communications facilities in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons.
He added that Moscow could not leave crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure unanswered: the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Ukrainian attempts to blow up one of the sections of the TurkStream gas pipeline, and efforts by Ukraine's security services to target Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure - Sputnik International
