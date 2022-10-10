https://sputniknews.com/20221010/us-lawmakers-to-present-legislation-on-halting-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia-1101665813.html

US Lawmakers to Present Legislation on Halting Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are proposing new legislation to stop providing weapons... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Saudi decision was a pointed blow to the U.S., but the U.S. also has a way to respond: It can promptly pause the massive transfer of American warfare technology into the eager hands of the Saudis," Blumenthal, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Khanna said in a Sunday article for Politico.They argued that what Washington perceives as Saudi Arabia’s support for Russia merits a "far-reaching review of the US-Saudi relationship."Blumenthal and Khanna emphasized that Saudi Arabia largely depends on US defense assistance and will be forced to "come back to the table and negotiate with the U.S. in good faith" if Washington deprives Riyadh of arms supplies.If faced with a ban on arms sales, the Saudis will find it very challenging to find foreign replacements, according to Blumenthal and Khanna.On Wednesday, the OPEC+ group of countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from the August production levels starting in November.The White House immediately reacted by accusing OPEC of partnering up with Russia.On Friday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said the decision to cut production was not politically motivated and not related to the confrontation between some countries, but came from assessments of high recession risks.Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News on Friday that his country’s decision to back OPEC+ cuts to oil production was not meant to harm the United States but to stabilize the global market amid a slowing economy.

