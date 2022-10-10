https://sputniknews.com/20221010/uk-risks-significant-brain-drain-as-scientists-leave-amid-fear-of-losing-access-to-eu-funding-pot-1101671760.html

UK 'Risks Significant Brain Drain’ as Scientists Leave Amid Fear of Losing Access to EU Funding Pot

UK is facing a looming risk of a “significant brain drain,” Sky News reported.Scientists and engineers are increasingly relocating from Britain to avoid losing EU research funding as post-Brexit woes continue to plague London’s relationship with Brussels.With talks over the future of Research and Development (R&D) support by the EU stalled, a total of 22 UK-based scientists have reportedly opted to leave Britain rather than lose their research funding from the continent.After six years of contentious negotiations over Brexit, the European Union and the UK government, now led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, have yet to come to an agreement on whether Britain will remain part of the continent’s flagship research programme, Horizon Europe. The seven-year scheme envisions disbursement of nearly €100 billion (US$98 billion) in research funds, but UK researchers are increasingly concerned they may lose access to this funding pot.As officials in London and Brussels remain deadlocked over post-Brexit political details, particularly such contentious issues as the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), uncertainty has plagued UK research activities.Despite Downing Street promising to match the EU funding already awarded to any researchers who have grants, many scientists are skeptical. Moritz Treeck, a researcher originally from Germany who leads a team studying malaria at the Francis Crick Institute in London, said the opportunities offered by working in UK science were "huge". But now the situation appears to be changing.Those researchers who are reluctant to leave the UK have underscored that the impasse over Horizon funding is impacting international collaborations.Professor Carsten Welsch, head of the physics department at the University of Liverpool, recently had to surrender part of his Horizon-funded project to a collaborator in Italy. Welsch, who runs a programme developing new particle accelerators, similar to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva, deplored the fact that UK institutions can no longer hold leadership roles in the scheme."If you don't hold the leadership role in that multimillion pound or euro project, then how likely is it that you have the same leadership role in that much, much larger international project?" he said.Warning of the impacts of continuing uncertainty, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Julia King, who chairs the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee was quoted as saying:This comes as more than 100 UK-based researchers who had won funding from Horizon Europe’s European Research Council lost their grants after they opted against relocating to Europe — a condition of the funding, Nature reported in August.“The worst thing is the prolonged uncertainty, because that’s just pouring acid on the soft tissues of collaboration that we rely on, between UK researchers and research across the rest of the EU,” James Wilsdon of the University of Sheffield, UK, told the publication.Concerns have been fueled even further amid Prime Minister Liz Truss' vast unfunded tax-cuts envisioned in the Growth Plan. Some fear that these spending plans may result in cuts to research funding to make up the EU shortfall.

