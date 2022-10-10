https://sputniknews.com/20221010/liz-truss-may-cave-to-rebel-mps-demands--u-turn-on-real-terms-benefits-cuts-1101664733.html

Liz Truss 'May Cave In’ to Rebel MPs’ Demands & U-Turn on Real-Terms Benefits Cuts

Liz Truss may perform another screeching U-turn, similar to her reversal of a plan to scrap the 45% top rate of income tax, originally announced in the unfunded tax-slashing mini-budget on September 23, The Guardian reported.Tory MPs allegedly warned the Prime Minister that she risked a rebellion over a plan to uprate benefits in line with earnings – about 5.5% – rather than inflation, which stood at about 10% in September. For example, for Universal Credit claimants under 25 receiving the standard allowance, a rise in line with wages instead of inflation would see payments drop by £140.04 in real terms next year. At the same time, uprating welfare by earnings would save the Treasury about £5bn.Liz Truss has repeatedly said she has “not yet made a decision” on whether to stick to the inflation-linked benefit rise that her predecessor Boris Johnson promised and which is due to come into force in April. According to the PM, pensions would rise in line with inflation, but people on welfare benefits were in a “different situation,” she told LBC on October 4.However, dozens of Tory backbenchers have allegedly vowed to resist what they warn would deliver a real-terms cut to social security. The issue is said to have triggered major divisions within the Conservative party ahead of a return of MPs to the Commons after recess on October 11.The PM is increasingly under pressure to guarantee that social security will keep pace with the soaring cost of living, with threats of moves to oust Truss ostensibly gaining fresh strength among MPs over the weekend.Despite no formal vote being required, an amendment could reportedly be tabled to the finance bill, prompting an estimated 30 rebel MPs to openly declare their stance.No 10 would be “forced to cave,” a government source was cited as saying.Senior Tories, including former chancellor George Osborne, are cited as warning that the party risked a crushing defeat at the next election by embarking on a “political experiment”.Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who called the cuts "cruel", told the BBC on October 9 that if an election were held tomorrow, the Tories would face a “complete wipeout.After the government consigned to the dustbin the abolition of the top rate of tax - one of the most controversial proposals contained in the Growth Plan announced last month by Kwasi Kwarteng, some Tory MPsbelieve Liz Truss can be forced into another climbdown. In a sign that the PM was likely to soften her stance, a Downing Street source reportedly said that “nothing is decided,” adding: “She will listen.”‘Morally Indefensible’Reports of brewing opposition to the PM’s plans comes as new analysis by the Legatum Institute, cited by The Guardian, revealed that uprating benefits in line with earnings would result in 450,000 more people in poverty in 2023-24. 350,000 of these would be in households where someone works, and 250,000 in families that included a disabled person.Over 1.5 million more people in Britain would find themselves in relative poverty this winter as compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the government’s energy support packages, Legatum estimated. Real-terms benefit cuts next April would boost the overall figure to 16 million, nearly a quarter of the UK population.The option to reduce welfare benefits spending in the wake of the recently unveiled tax-slashing bonanza was condemned by anti-poverty campaigners as "morally indefensible". As she urged Truss's ministers to uprate benefits in full, Tory peer Lady Stroud, the chief executive of Legatum, said:The think tank's findings were echoed in a separate study by the charity Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), which found that 200,000 children would be in poverty if benefits were raised in line with wages rather than inflation.Stephen Crabb, a Conservative MP and former work and pensions secretary, was cited as saying that the Legatum findings were “further evidence cutting benefits in real terms will inevitably lead to an increase in poverty and hardship, at the worst possible time”.

