International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/nobel-prize-in-economics-awarded-to-3-us-economists-for-financial-crises-research-1101681643.html
Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to 3 US Economists for Financial Crises Research
Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to 3 US Economists for Financial Crises Research
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded on Monday the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022 to... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T11:14+0000
2022-10-10T11:14+0000
americas
nobel prize
prize
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_0d480650a04173405735b0092d9a244a.jpg
"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for research on banks and financial crises," the academy said in a press release.The research findings of the laureates have great practical importance in regulating financial markets and are a valuable contribution to understanding why avoiding bank collapses is vital, the academy said.The prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor ($885,000) will be shared equally between the three laureates.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_230702c3492f98b9c5cb1d1433d4bc06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nobel prize, prize
nobel prize, prize

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to 3 US Economists for Financial Crises Research

11:14 GMT 10.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Adam Baker / Nobel Prize Medal Nobel Prize Medal
Nobel Prize Medal - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Adam Baker / Nobel Prize Medal
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded on Monday the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022 to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for research on banks and financial crises.
"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for research on banks and financial crises," the academy said in a press release.
The research findings of the laureates have great practical importance in regulating financial markets and are a valuable contribution to understanding why avoiding bank collapses is vital, the academy said.
The prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor ($885,000) will be shared equally between the three laureates.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала