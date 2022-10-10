https://sputniknews.com/20221010/map-of-missile-strikes-on-ukraine-1101690212.html

Map of Missile Strikes on Ukraine

Map of Missile Strikes on Ukraine

Explosions and air strikes were reported Monday morning and afternoon all across Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev and multiple cities in the country's... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T14:03+0000

2022-10-10T14:03+0000

2022-10-10T14:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

infographic

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101673967_8:0:2493:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3a4e7a31476c38ccfaab6bb637f682.jpg

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Security Council, said that Russia had targeted Ukrainian energy, military command, and communications facilities in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons.He added that Moscow could not leave crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure unanswered: the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Ukrainian attempts to blow up one of the sections of the TurkStream gas pipeline, and efforts by Ukraine's security services to target Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, russia, ukraine, инфографика