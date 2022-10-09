International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/rocket-fired-at-us-forces-in-syria---centcom-1101645205.html
Rocket Fired at US Forces in Syria - CENTCOM
Rocket Fired at US Forces in Syria - CENTCOM
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US military facility in northeastern Syria has come under a rocket attack; there are no casualties, the US Central Command (CENTCOM)... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T01:39+0000
2022-10-09T01:39+0000
world
syria
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18d9998109f71a1fad42a12c7789831f.jpg
"This evening at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time in Syria [19:12 GMT on Saturday], a 107mm rocket attack targeting Coalition Forces near the Rumalyn Landing Zone failed," CENTCOM said on Saturday.According to the release, the rocket did not impact inside the compound.An investigation is underway.Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced that the United States conducted an airstrike in northern Syria that killed two senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358189_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b3c98f84dfb45762f80db8313c73ebc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, us
syria, us

Rocket Fired at US Forces in Syria - CENTCOM

01:39 GMT 09.10.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadIn this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous.
In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US military facility in northeastern Syria has come under a rocket attack; there are no casualties, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"This evening at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time in Syria [19:12 GMT on Saturday], a 107mm rocket attack targeting Coalition Forces near the Rumalyn Landing Zone failed," CENTCOM said on Saturday.
According to the release, the rocket did not impact inside the compound.
"No U.S. or partnered forces were killed or injured and neither facilities nor equipment were damaged. Additional rockets were found at the launch origin site," CENTCOM said.
An investigation is underway.
Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced that the United States conducted an airstrike in northern Syria that killed two senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала