Rocket Fired at US Forces in Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US military facility in northeastern Syria has come under a rocket attack; there are no casualties, the US Central Command (CENTCOM)... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

"This evening at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time in Syria [19:12 GMT on Saturday], a 107mm rocket attack targeting Coalition Forces near the Rumalyn Landing Zone failed," CENTCOM said on Saturday.According to the release, the rocket did not impact inside the compound.An investigation is underway.Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced that the United States conducted an airstrike in northern Syria that killed two senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

