Philippine Police Eliminate 3 Inmates Who Tried to Escape Holding 2 People Hostage

"A hostage-taking incident took place at around 6:30 o'clock this morning [22:30 GMT Saturday], at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center, Camp Crame, Quezon City. Detainees Arnel Cabintoy, Idang Susukan, and Feliciano Sulayao attempted to bolt the facility during the distribution of food, and, in the process, held hostage Police Corporal Roger Agustin and former Senator Leila De Lima," the statement read.Agustin has been taken to hospital and is receiving necessary treatment, and De Lima was left unscathed, the statement also said, adding that both would receive all necessary medical and psychological attention."Cabintoy, Susukan and Sulayao have been neutralized by responding custodial center and PNP Special Action Force personnel," it added.The police have launched "an in-depth investigation into the incident," according to the statement.

