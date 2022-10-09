https://sputniknews.com/20221009/moldovan-socialist-party-urges-govt-response-to-attempted-break-in-at-russian-embassy-1101652694.html

Moldovan Socialist Party Urges Gov't Response to Attempted Break-in at Russian Embassy

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's Party of Socialists (PSRM) condemned a hostile act against the Russian embassy in Kishinev and demanded that the government...

"The Party of Socialists strongly condemns a provocative incident at the Russian embassy in Moldova. The party demands that Moldova's government, foreign and interior ministries react to the incident in accordance with the law," the message published on Saturday read.The party also said that lacking response from Moldovan officials to the hostile act against the embassy was a blatant violation of basic principles of international law, while "irresponsible rhetoric" of some politicians could foment extremism in the country.The PSRM urged the government to ensure security of all diplomatic missions in Moldova.On Friday, a man threw firecrackers at the building of the Russian diplomatic mission in Kishinev and attempted to illegally enter the embassy complex. Later he was arrested. The embassy sent a note of protest to Moldova accusing its government of the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

