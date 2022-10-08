https://sputniknews.com/20221008/protesters-attempt-to-storm-russian-embassy-in-kishinev-moldova-1101640938.html
Protesters Attempted to Storm Russian Embassy in Kishinev, Diplomatic Mission Says
Protesters Attempted to Storm Russian Embassy in Kishinev, Diplomatic Mission Says
The landlocked Eastern European nation sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania has become the site of widespread political unrest in recent months, with... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T15:33+0000
2022-10-08T15:33+0000
2022-10-08T15:50+0000
moldova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101640938.jpg?1665244215
Protesters demonstrating outside the Russian Embassy in Kishinev on Friday attempted to enter the compound, and the building itself has sustained damage, the diplomatic mission said in a statement Saturday.The Embassy issued a formal note of protest to Moldova in connection with the "hostile action" which took place outside the diplomatic facility."The Embassy expects that this hostile stunt will receive an appropriate procedural assessment and will not be repeated in the future, and that the perpetrators will be punished," the diplomatic mission said on its official Telegram page.Earlier in the day Saturday, Kishinev police announced that they had detained a 40-year-old man accused of "several acts of hooliganism" near the Russian Embassy, including setting off fireworks near the building and hanging a piece of white and blue fabric on a metal pole. The man resisted arrest, and has been detained for 72 hours. He has been charged with hooliganism - a charge which carries with it a fine, community service or imprisonment for up to 3 years.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldova
Protesters Attempted to Storm Russian Embassy in Kishinev, Diplomatic Mission Says
15:33 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 08.10.2022)
Being updated
The landlocked Eastern European nation sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania has become the site of widespread political unrest in recent months, with opposition forces rallying against the pro-Western government of President Maia Sandu and demanding her resignation.
Protesters demonstrating outside the Russian Embassy in Kishinev on Friday attempted to enter the compound, and the building itself has sustained damage, the diplomatic mission said in a statement Saturday.
The Embassy issued a formal note of protest to Moldova in connection with the "hostile action" which took place outside the diplomatic facility.
"The Embassy expects that this hostile stunt will receive an appropriate procedural assessment and will not be repeated in the future, and that the perpetrators will be punished," the diplomatic mission said on its official Telegram page.
Earlier in the day Saturday, Kishinev police announced that they had detained a 40-year-old man accused of "several acts of hooliganism" near the Russian Embassy, including setting off fireworks near the building and hanging a piece of white and blue fabric on a metal pole. The man resisted arrest, and has been detained for 72 hours. He has been charged with hooliganism - a charge which carries with it a fine, community service or imprisonment for up to 3 years.