https://sputniknews.com/20221008/protesters-attempt-to-storm-russian-embassy-in-kishinev-moldova-1101640938.html

Protesters Attempted to Storm Russian Embassy in Kishinev, Diplomatic Mission Says

Protesters Attempted to Storm Russian Embassy in Kishinev, Diplomatic Mission Says

The landlocked Eastern European nation sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania has become the site of widespread political unrest in recent months, with... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T15:33+0000

2022-10-08T15:33+0000

2022-10-08T15:50+0000

moldova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101640938.jpg?1665244215

Protesters demonstrating outside the Russian Embassy in Kishinev on Friday attempted to enter the compound, and the building itself has sustained damage, the diplomatic mission said in a statement Saturday.The Embassy issued a formal note of protest to Moldova in connection with the "hostile action" which took place outside the diplomatic facility."The Embassy expects that this hostile stunt will receive an appropriate procedural assessment and will not be repeated in the future, and that the perpetrators will be punished," the diplomatic mission said on its official Telegram page.Earlier in the day Saturday, Kishinev police announced that they had detained a 40-year-old man accused of "several acts of hooliganism" near the Russian Embassy, including setting off fireworks near the building and hanging a piece of white and blue fabric on a metal pole. The man resisted arrest, and has been detained for 72 hours. He has been charged with hooliganism - a charge which carries with it a fine, community service or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova