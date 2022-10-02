https://sputniknews.com/20221002/anti-government-protesters-demand-presidents-resignation-in-kishinev-moldova-1101427855.html
Anti-Government Protesters Demand President's Resignation in Kishinev, Moldova
Protests demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections have been going on in Moldova for more than a month. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev as protestors gather to rally against the authorities.The demonstrators are angered by an unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, pointing to record inflation over the past 20 years, which in mid-summer amounted to 33.5 percent year-on-year.Last week, protesters formed a 'Town of Changes' tent on the square in front of the parliament.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev as protestors gather to rally against the authorities.
The demonstrators are angered by an unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards.
The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, pointing to record inflation over the past 20 years, which in mid-summer amounted to 33.5 percent year-on-year.
Last week, protesters formed a 'Town of Changes' tent on the square in front of the parliament.
