https://sputniknews.com/20221002/anti-government-protesters-demand-presidents-resignation-in-kishinev-moldova-1101427855.html

Anti-Government Protesters Demand President's Resignation in Kishinev, Moldova

Anti-Government Protesters Demand President's Resignation in Kishinev, Moldova

Protests demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections have been going on in Moldova for more than a month. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T11:40+0000

2022-10-02T11:40+0000

2022-10-02T11:40+0000

world

moldova

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101436070_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4f0932d6c5bc37d3338a967426af66.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev as protestors gather to rally against the authorities.The demonstrators are angered by an unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, pointing to record inflation over the past 20 years, which in mid-summer amounted to 33.5 percent year-on-year.Last week, protesters formed a 'Town of Changes' tent on the square in front of the parliament.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protesters rally against government in Kishinev Protesters rally against government in Kishinev 2022-10-02T11:40+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, protests, видео