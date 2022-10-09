https://sputniknews.com/20221009/blast-rocks-building-in-istanbul-leaves-one-person-injured---reports-1101662731.html

Blast Rocks Building in Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

Blast Rocks Building in Istanbul, Leaves One Person Injured - Reports

ANKARA, (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred in a building in Istanbul on Sunday, injuring one person, Turkish media report. 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T20:05+0000

2022-10-09T20:05+0000

2022-10-09T20:05+0000

world

turkey

istanbul

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096253933_0:24:3069:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_ec8cd000385074550da31dd3ed05cb53.jpg

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the explosion went off in a residential building in the Kadikoy district and caused a fire. Several fire and police brigades along with ambulances were called to the scene. The fire has been put under control.Other news outlets report that one person was injured as a result of the blast.Local authorities confirmed the incident later on Sunday, adding that three people died as a result of what appears to be a natural gas explosion.Search and rescue operations in the building continue, the official added.

turkey

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, istanbul, news