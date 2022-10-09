https://sputniknews.com/20221009/argentine-police-officer-responsible-for-death-of-fan-at-football-match-arrested-reports-say-1101653858.html

Argentine Police Officer Responsible for Death of Fan at Football Match Arrested, Reports Say

Argentine Police Officer Responsible for Death of Fan at Football Match Arrested, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Juan Manuel Gorbaran, the head of the police unit responsible for security at a football match of the Argentine Liga Profesional in La... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T12:22+0000

2022-10-09T12:22+0000

2022-10-09T12:22+0000

americas

argentina

police

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/30/1079523046_0:63:3419:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_4528a39f46267c9fa0deecc2faa97f33.jpg

Gorbaran was arrested later on Saturday and accused of infliction of intentional harm leading to the death. Along with Gorbaran, policeman Fernando Falcon, who fired rubber bullets at a camera operator during the game, was also arrested for infliction of severe injuries.The investigation is still ongoing, as the prosecution is collecting photo and video materials of the incident, according to the broadcaster.On October 7, the game between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia was suspended due to tear gas that the police used at the entrance of the stadium. Unrest between fans and the police erupted, as people attempted to enter the already crowded venue with and without tickets. Authorities fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop fans. Three fans and several policemen were injured in clashes. A 57-year-old man died from a heart attack.The incident came several days after a stampede at a football stadium in Indonesia that killed 125 people after security forces fired tear gas to calm down angry fans of a losing team.

americas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentina, police, football