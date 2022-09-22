https://sputniknews.com/20220922/videos---three-people-dead-in-explosion-at-refinery-in-argentina--1101106953.html

Videos - Three People Dead in Explosion at Refinery in Argentina

Videos - Three People Dead in Explosion at Refinery in Argentina

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three workers died in an explosion followed by fire at a refinery in the western Argentine province of Neuquen, Argentine media reported on... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T20:54+0000

2022-09-22T20:54+0000

2022-09-22T20:54+0000

americas

argentina

oil refinery

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101106810_15:0:1473:820_1920x0_80_0_0_f5455f33e2e558ec3f7baf23ade00878.png

The explosion occurred on Thursday morning at the refinery of the New American Oil (NAO) company, news agency Telam reported, adding that around 90 firefighters and Civil Defense personnel managed to control the flames after several hours of fighting.According to the news agency, one of the main crude oil tanks exploded."The prosecutor's office is working, examinations are being carried out and an investigation is underway into the causes of the fire," Deputy Secretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of Neuquen Martin Giusti told a briefing, as quoted by the news agency.After the explosion, oil and gas unions of the Argentine provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen, and La Pampa launched a strike "because of the disregard for life and safety" of the workers, the news agency added.

americas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentina, oil refinery, fire