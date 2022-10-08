Biden: ‘Two Words–Made in America’
00:01 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 00:08 GMT 08.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on October 3, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden has an axe to grind against prepositions.
Biden committed another one of his famous verbal gaffes on Friday in Maryland when he told a crowd, “Let me start off with two words: Made in America.”
Videos circulated on Twitter after the event highlighting Biden’s mistake:
Biden: "Let me start off with two words: Made in America" pic.twitter.com/jAeMOXUAn3— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2022
Biden discussed economic policy and his goal to increase manufacturing before taking aim at Republicans who disparage Social Security and Medicare, going so far as to pull out and read directly from a copy of a CNN story profiling Republicans who criticized the billion-dollar infrastructure plan that they later requested funds from.
“A report that came out at CNN says Republicans call Biden infrastructure program socialism, and then they ask for the money,” he stated. “And it goes through all of the Republicans, those who call it socialism and how they’re asking.”
After listing off several GOP lawmakers, Biden added: “I can go down the list. Look it up. Socialism. I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans. Think about it. I’m serious. Let’s get serious about taking care of ordinary people!”
Biden has become known for his fairly regular verbal mistakes, which often leave his press secretary struggling to smooth things over afterward.
This most recent slip of the tongue comes only a few weeks after Biden asked if the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House event, prompting several medical professionals to call for the president to undergo cognitive testing.
"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. — Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I thought she was going to be here — to help make this a reality."
Biden's speech came on "National Manufacturing Day," which is Oct. 7. He spoke for 22 minutes.