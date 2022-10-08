https://sputniknews.com/20221008/us-to-review-haitis-call-for-aid-to-address-humanitarian-security-situation-1101641756.html

US to Review Haiti's Call for Aid to Address Humanitarian, Security Situation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will review Haiti's request for foreign assistance to alleviate the precarious humanitarian and security situation, as... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that Haiti's interim government agreed to request the help of foreign military forces to respond to the crisis paralyzing the country.Price said that Washington was "closely following the worsening health and security situation in Haiti," in particular criminal actions that hinder "urgent measures to address the threat posed by the spread of cholera to the Haitian population."According to The Miami Herald, Haitian authorities, faced with mass protests, riots, and armed gangs, expect foreign partners to restore fuel supplies from the Varreux terminal and combat the cholera outbreak.Haiti has long experienced social, political, and financial instability. The woes only deepened after the devastating earthquake and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.Since the assassination of Moise, the country’s already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength.

