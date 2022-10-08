https://sputniknews.com/20221008/ukraines-zelensky-wants-to-start-world-war-iii-with-preemptive-strike-on-russia--1101615977.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Wants to Start World War III With Preemptive Strike on Russia

Ukraine's Zelensky Wants to Start World War III With Preemptive Strike on Russia

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T08:26+0000

2022-10-08T08:26+0000

2022-10-08T08:26+0000

fault lines

ukraine

european union (eu)

banks

msnbc

volodymyr zelensky

north macedonia

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101615816_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_444e9f443ea476eec4d967aa465702c4.png

Ukraine's Zelensky wants to start World War III with preemptive strike on Russia On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Ukraine's push to have NATO attack Russia, rumors shaking European banks as some countries await to join the EU, and a network setting up host Alex Wagner for failure.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass DestructionPeter Coffin - EconomistPeter Coffin - Video EssayistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how the European Union is stalling the accession process of various countries to join the organization, including Ukraine and North Macedonia.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to start World War III by asking for long range ATACMS missiles for a possible preemptive strike on Russia. Later in the hour, Fault lines spoke to Mark Frost about European banks being on the brink of collapse, and how the Credit Suisse investors are selling Zurich bank shares; hence, shaking the markets.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by video essayist, Peter Coffin, to talk about how MSNBC might have setup host Alex Wagner for failure as she takes over Rachel Maddow's prime time show.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

north macedonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

ukraine, european union (eu), banks, msnbc, volodymyr zelensky, north macedonia, аудио, radio, radio sputnik