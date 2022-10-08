https://sputniknews.com/20221008/ukraines-zelensky-wants-to-start-world-war-iii-with-preemptive-strike-on-russia--1101615977.html
Ukraine's Zelensky Wants to Start World War III With Preemptive Strike on Russia
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Ukraine's push to have NATO attack Russia, rumors shaking European banks as some countries await to join the EU, and a network setting up host Alex Wagner for failure.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass DestructionPeter Coffin - EconomistPeter Coffin - Video EssayistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how the European Union is stalling the accession process of various countries to join the organization, including Ukraine and North Macedonia.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to start World War III by asking for long range ATACMS missiles for a possible preemptive strike on Russia. Later in the hour, Fault lines spoke to Mark Frost about European banks being on the brink of collapse, and how the Credit Suisse investors are selling Zurich bank shares; hence, shaking the markets.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by video essayist, Peter Coffin, to talk about how MSNBC might have setup host Alex Wagner for failure as she takes over Rachel Maddow's prime time show.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how the European Union is stalling the accession process of various countries to join the organization, including Ukraine and North Macedonia.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to start World War III by asking for long range ATACMS missiles for a possible preemptive strike on Russia. Later in the hour, Fault lines spoke to Mark Frost about European banks being on the brink of collapse, and how the Credit Suisse investors are selling Zurich bank shares; hence, shaking the markets.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by video essayist, Peter Coffin, to talk about how MSNBC might have setup host Alex Wagner for failure as she takes over Rachel Maddow's prime time show.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik