The Rock Isn’t Running for President, Says It’s 'Off The Table'

The Rock Isn’t Running for President, Says It’s 'Off The Table'

2022-10-08T00:04+0000

2022-10-08T00:04+0000

2022-10-08T00:04+0000

Johnson, 48, said the 2021 poll results were “humbling” when 46% of Americans said they would vote for him if he ran for president."I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club," Johnson wrote, after he endorsed Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.Johnson, who is a registered independent, openly criticized Trump following the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May of 2020."But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people," said, "The Rock" at the time. However, in a recent interview with CBS’s Tracy Smith, Johnson said a bid for the White House is off the table.“I will say this because it requires a B side to this,” the former wrestler told Smith. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy."“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” the 50-year-old “Jungle Cruise” actor added. “Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age and at this critical time in her life.”Johnson first floated the idea of running for president in 2017, a year following the election of Trump, saying he would consider it if “that’s what the people wanted.”

