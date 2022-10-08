https://sputniknews.com/20221008/india-approves-defense-plan-to-unite-air-force-weapon-system-operators-under-one-entity-1101635470.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian government has approved the establishment of a new branch in the Indian Air Force, which would unite all weapon system operators... 08.10.2022

"Government has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems (WS) branch. The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems," the ministry said in a statement.The new branch would "encompass operators in four specialized streams" of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft.In April, the defense ministry changed its procedure for weapon procurement by limiting it to only home-produced arms with few exceptions. These changes were made as part of the current government's flagship "Make in India" policy, launched in 2014 and aimed at encouraging local production. The Indian defense ministry compiled a list of more than 300 types of weapons that will not be purchased abroad.

