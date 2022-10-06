https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indian-air-force-equips-more-su-30mki-jets-with-extended-version-of-brahmos-supersonic-missiles-1101562478.html

Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles

On May 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the successful firing of the extended range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least 25-30 Russian-built Su-30MKI IAF fighter jets will be equipped with extended range BrahMos missiles, Indian media reported. The extended range of the missile allows it to hit any designated target at a distance of approximately 500 km with a precision strike.The decision to arm multi-role fighters with the new range of the air-launched version of BrahMos comes following a successful test in May.The IAF official added that some of the extended range versions of the BrahMos have been fitted onto Su-30 MKI warplanes with structural, mechanical, and software modifications at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility.The 2.55 ton missile is designed for a release from a Su-30MKI at heights varying from 500-14,000 meters (1,640-46,000 ft.).The length of the air-launched version of Indo-Russian jointly developed BrahMos is 50 cm shorter than the 8.4-m length of the ground-launched variant.Following the successful firing of the extended range of BrahMos in May, the IAF said that it has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.The Indian Air Force has already equipped 42 Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles. In January 2020, the IAF commissioned the BrahMos armed multirole Su-30MKI squadron, the “222 Tigersharks” in southern India to boost its capability in the Indian Ocean Region.

