Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles
Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles
On May 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the successful firing of the extended range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
At least 25-30 Russian-built Su-30MKI IAF fighter jets will be equipped with extended range BrahMos missiles, Indian media reported. The extended range of the missile allows it to hit any designated target at a distance of approximately 500 km with a precision strike.The decision to arm multi-role fighters with the new range of the air-launched version of BrahMos comes following a successful test in May.The IAF official added that some of the extended range versions of the BrahMos have been fitted onto Su-30 MKI warplanes with structural, mechanical, and software modifications at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility.The 2.55 ton missile is designed for a release from a Su-30MKI at heights varying from 500-14,000 meters (1,640-46,000 ft.).The length of the air-launched version of Indo-Russian jointly developed BrahMos is 50 cm shorter than the 8.4-m length of the ground-launched variant.Following the successful firing of the extended range of BrahMos in May, the IAF said that it has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.The Indian Air Force has already equipped 42 Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles. In January 2020, the IAF commissioned the BrahMos armed multirole Su-30MKI squadron, the “222 Tigersharks” in southern India to boost its capability in the Indian Ocean Region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/brahmos-brotherhood-russian-indian-aerospace-co-officials-spill-the-beans-on-secret-to-cooperation-1099669724.html
Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles

08:56 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Tsering TopgyalIndian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI flies during the rehearsals of Golden Jubilee celebrations of India-Pakistan war of 1965, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI flies during the rehearsals of Golden Jubilee celebrations of India-Pakistan war of 1965, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
On May 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the successful firing of the extended range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Under the previous project, the IAF sought to integrate 216 air-version missiles on 42 Sukhoi fighters.
At least 25-30 Russian-built Su-30MKI IAF fighter jets will be equipped with extended range BrahMos missiles, Indian media reported.
The extended range of the missile allows it to hit any designated target at a distance of approximately 500 km with a precision strike.
The decision to arm multi-role fighters with the new range of the air-launched version of BrahMos comes following a successful test in May.

“In the last many years, we have been upgrading the Su-30 with indigenous weapons like the Astra air-to-air missile and the BrahMos missiles. The sensors are also indigenous, and we have been doing it indigenously,” IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Friday during a media briefing.

The IAF official added that some of the extended range versions of the BrahMos have been fitted onto Su-30 MKI warplanes with structural, mechanical, and software modifications at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility.
The 2.55 ton missile is designed for a release from a Su-30MKI at heights varying from 500-14,000 meters (1,640-46,000 ft.).
BrahMos display at the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum. August 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
'Army-2022' Forum
BrahMos Brotherhood: Russian-Indian Aerospace Co Officials Spill the Beans on Secret to Cooperation
17 August, 05:42 GMT
The length of the air-launched version of Indo-Russian jointly developed BrahMos is 50 cm shorter than the 8.4-m length of the ground-launched variant.
Following the successful firing of the extended range of BrahMos in May, the IAF said that it has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.
“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields,” the force underlined.
The Indian Air Force has already equipped 42 Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles. In January 2020, the IAF commissioned the BrahMos armed multirole Su-30MKI squadron, the “222 Tigersharks” in southern India to boost its capability in the Indian Ocean Region.
