https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indian-air-force-equips-more-su-30mki-jets-with-extended-version-of-brahmos-supersonic-missiles-1101562478.html
Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles
Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles
On May 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the successful firing of the extended range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T08:56+0000
2022-10-06T08:56+0000
2022-10-06T08:56+0000
brahmos-a missile
brahmos
indian air force
russia
su-30
indian ocean
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101564723_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71b0db141cc6ac01838cc82e90b871c8.jpg
At least 25-30 Russian-built Su-30MKI IAF fighter jets will be equipped with extended range BrahMos missiles, Indian media reported. The extended range of the missile allows it to hit any designated target at a distance of approximately 500 km with a precision strike.The decision to arm multi-role fighters with the new range of the air-launched version of BrahMos comes following a successful test in May.The IAF official added that some of the extended range versions of the BrahMos have been fitted onto Su-30 MKI warplanes with structural, mechanical, and software modifications at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility.The 2.55 ton missile is designed for a release from a Su-30MKI at heights varying from 500-14,000 meters (1,640-46,000 ft.).The length of the air-launched version of Indo-Russian jointly developed BrahMos is 50 cm shorter than the 8.4-m length of the ground-launched variant.Following the successful firing of the extended range of BrahMos in May, the IAF said that it has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.The Indian Air Force has already equipped 42 Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles. In January 2020, the IAF commissioned the BrahMos armed multirole Su-30MKI squadron, the “222 Tigersharks” in southern India to boost its capability in the Indian Ocean Region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/brahmos-brotherhood-russian-indian-aerospace-co-officials-spill-the-beans-on-secret-to-cooperation-1099669724.html
russia
indian ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101564723_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0acef45eaa34b8087de6672b4f4e9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
brahmos-a missile, brahmos, indian air force, russia, su-30, indian ocean
brahmos-a missile, brahmos, indian air force, russia, su-30, indian ocean
Indian Air Force Equips More Su-30MKI Jets With Extended Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles
On May 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the successful firing of the extended range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Under the previous project, the IAF sought to integrate 216 air-version missiles on 42 Sukhoi fighters.
At least 25-30 Russian-built Su-30MKI IAF fighter jets will be equipped with extended range BrahMos missiles, Indian media reported.
The extended range of the missile allows it to hit any designated target at a distance of approximately 500 km with a precision strike.
The decision to arm multi-role fighters with the new range of the air-launched version of BrahMos comes following a successful test in May.
“In the last many years, we have been upgrading the Su-30 with indigenous weapons like the Astra air-to-air missile and the BrahMos missiles. The sensors are also indigenous, and we have been doing it indigenously,” IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Friday during a media briefing.
The IAF official added that some of the extended range versions of the BrahMos have been fitted onto Su-30 MKI warplanes with structural, mechanical, and software modifications at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility.
The 2.55 ton missile is designed for a release from a Su-30MKI at heights varying from 500-14,000 meters (1,640-46,000 ft.).
The length of the air-launched version of Indo-Russian jointly developed BrahMos is 50 cm shorter than the 8.4-m length of the ground-launched variant.
Following the successful firing of the extended range of BrahMos in May, the IAF said that it has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.
“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields,” the force underlined.
The Indian Air Force has already equipped 42 Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles. In January 2020, the IAF commissioned the BrahMos armed multirole Su-30MKI squadron, the “222 Tigersharks” in southern India to boost its capability in the Indian Ocean Region.