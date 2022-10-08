https://sputniknews.com/20221008/con-artist-anna-sorokin-freed-from-ice-custody-1101625889.html

Con Artist Anna Sorokin Freed From ICE Custody

Con Artist Anna Sorokin Freed From ICE Custody

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, whose story inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” was arrested in 2017 and jailed at Rikers Island. Starting in 2013, the... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T02:20+0000

2022-10-08T02:20+0000

2022-10-08T02:20+0000

viral

celebrity gossip

celebrity scandal

celebrities

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093879558_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a49bcaba022a0bbcdf54d4651f1409d.jpg

On Friday, the Russian-born con artist was freed from federal prison on a $10,000 bail bond after she was jailed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March of last year as a result of overstaying her visa. One condition of her release includes being housebound for 24 hours with GPS monitoring. The fake socialite is also banned from using any social media platform including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.Sorokin spent 17 months in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Orange County, New York, until a judge ruled on Wednesday that she could be released from the correctional facility.Judge Charles Conroy ruled that Sorokin, who now faces deportation to Germany, “remains a present danger to the community and presents some flight risk, such risk and danger can be mitigated by specific alternatives to detention and monetary bond.”However, she is “looking forward to restarting her life," says Jude Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Sorokin."The government failed to demonstrate that she posed such a threat to public safety that the only possible solution is to lock her up in jail," John Sandweg, her immigration lawyer, previously told Fox News.Sorokin posed as a German heiress and managed to swindle banks, hotels, and even her friends out of $275,000. She was found guilty on three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny and four counts of theft of services.However, the fake heiress was acquitted on one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny; the jury found her not guilty of attempting to secure a $22 million loan from the Fortress Investment Group, which she intended to use to launch a social club called the Anna Delvey Foundation. She was then sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for her scheme. Sorokin served just three years and was released on parole for good behavior.Sorokin was arrested by ICE for overstaying her visa just weeks after being released from prison.But the fake heiress did manage to make off with $320,000, legally, after she sold her story to Netflix and helped advise the Shonda Rhimes created and produced series “Inventing Anna.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, celebrities, crime