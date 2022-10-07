https://sputniknews.com/20221007/washington-furious-over-opec-oil-reduction-neocons-admit-biden-attacked-nord-stream-1101589693.html

Washington Furious Over Opec Oil Reduction; Neocons Admit Biden Attacked Nord Stream

Washington Furious Over Opec Oil Reduction; Neocons Admit Biden Attacked Nord Stream

Washington is fuming after news that their attempts to control world oil prices will be thwarted by a reduction in output by the OPEC +1 coalition.

Washington is fuming after news that their attempts to control world oil prices will be thwarted by a reduction in output by the OPEC +1 coalition.

Alexander Mercouris, Editor in Chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Neocon Michael Rubin has penned a column in which he candidly admits that Joe Biden attacked EU infrastructure. Also, Moscow speaks out on the EU's refusal to include the Kremlin in its attack investigation.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the international economy. Washington is fuming after news that their attempts to control world oil prices will be thwarted by a reduction in output by the OPEC +1 coalition. Also, the EU is preparing for blackouts, and the IMF meeting is the last stop before the world's upcoming economic storm.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the Congressional Black Caucus. Margaret Kimberly has penned an article in which she details how the Congressional Black Caucus has failed its constituency as the members and organization profit from their cozy neoliberal position in the globalist order.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US aims to turn Taiwan into a giant weapons depot. Also, we discuss the importance of China's industrial machine to the US and the world economy.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Washington is fuming after news that their attempts to control world oil prices will be thwarted by a reduction in output by the OPEC +1 coalition. Also, US money and intelligence drive Iran's attempted color revolution protests.Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Recent polls show that young people want to cut the defense budget and end arms sales to Israel. Also, Ukraine's bid to join NATO falls flat.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss US sanctions and censorship. Anti-government speech in the West has become synonymous with sedition. John Whitehead argues that the Biden administration's crackdown on so-called domestic terrorism is a thinly veiled attack on the growing dissent against authoritarian rule.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist, and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss Washington, DC's neocon ideology. Congress worked hard to hide the fascist ideology of Ukrainian Nazis who visited Capitol Hill. Also, arch neocon Michael Ruben admits that Joe Biden attacked the Nord Stream pipelines.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

