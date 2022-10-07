International
Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Amid Mass Shooting Probe
Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Amid Mass Shooting Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The school district in Uvalde, Texas, announced on Friday that it is suspending its entire police force in light of their response to a... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
"As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time," the school district said in a press release. "Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district. Ken Mueller has elected to retire."The school district currently has an investigation into UCISD police officers' response to the school that took place on May 24, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers with a semi-automatic rifle.The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.The release said the school district requested Texas state law enforcement to provide officers for campus and other school-related activities.
17:58 GMT 07.10.2022
Members of the Pharr, Texas, police department visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The school district in Uvalde, Texas, announced on Friday that it is suspending its entire police force in light of their response to a mass shooting in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
"As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time," the school district said in a press release. "Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district. Ken Mueller has elected to retire."
The school district currently has an investigation into UCISD police officers' response to the school that took place on May 24, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers with a semi-automatic rifle.
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, second from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. The Uvalde school district’s police chief has stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
Americas
After Months of Waiting, The Uvalde School Police Chief Has Been Fired
26 August, 03:25 GMT
The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.
The release said the school district requested Texas state law enforcement to provide officers for campus and other school-related activities.
