Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Amid Mass Shooting Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The school district in Uvalde, Texas, announced on Friday that it is suspending its entire police force in light of their response to a mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

"As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time," the school district said in a press release. "Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district. Ken Mueller has elected to retire."The school district currently has an investigation into UCISD police officers' response to the school that took place on May 24, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers with a semi-automatic rifle.The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.The release said the school district requested Texas state law enforcement to provide officers for campus and other school-related activities.

