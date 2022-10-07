https://sputniknews.com/20221007/president-zelensky-begs-for-the-start-of-world-war-iii-1101589294.html
President Zelensky Begs for the Start of World War III
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lindsey Graham threatening Elon Musk over his peace plan proposal... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Lindsey Graham threatening Elon Musk over his peace plan proposal, and another busload of migrants arriving at VP Kamala Harris's residence in DC.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Darya Dugina, The Propaganda is Disgusting, and Misunderstanding Russia's PastAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Seven Dollar Gas in California, Economic Depression, America's Voting MachinesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the children on Ukraine's kill list, the steps leading to World War III, and the CIA heavily involved within Ukraine. Sonja spoke about the Dutch government and the lack of action the Dutch have taken, on Sonja's name on the kill list. Sonja talked about attending the referendum polling stations and how the western media failed to personally cover the voting process.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the compromised voting machines, the uni party, and the conservative vote in California. Alison detailed the issues with voting machines in California and how the software on these voting machines is compromised. Alison spoke to the price of gas in California and how Democrats are taking America into a full-blown recession.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
