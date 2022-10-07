International
Pentagon to Restart F-35 Jet Deliveries After Pause Over Chinese-Sourced Part - Reports
Pentagon to Restart F-35 Jet Deliveries After Pause Over Chinese-Sourced Part - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department approved the resumption of deliveries of F-35 fighter jets following a temporary pause after it was... 07.10.2022
Last month, the US Defense Department suspended deliveries of new F-35 jets for the US military after learning that a magnet in the jet's engine was manufactured with unauthorized material from China.The report said the Defense Department notified Congress earlier on Friday that it completed its investigation into the issue and decided not to replace the metal component in aircraft that have already been delivered.A spokesperson for F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin told Sputnik that the Defense Department is expected to announce its decision on Saturday.The F-35 program has experienced sourcing shortage issues of certain parts for the aircraft since 2019.
Pentagon to Restart F-35 Jet Deliveries After Pause Over Chinese-Sourced Part - Reports

20:23 GMT 07.10.2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department approved the resumption of deliveries of F-35 fighter jets following a temporary pause after it was discovered that a component of the aircraft was sourced in China, Politico reported on Friday.
Last month, the US Defense Department suspended deliveries of new F-35 jets for the US military after learning that a magnet in the jet's engine was manufactured with unauthorized material from China.
The report said the Defense Department notified Congress earlier on Friday that it completed its investigation into the issue and decided not to replace the metal component in aircraft that have already been delivered.
A spokesperson for F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin told Sputnik that the Defense Department is expected to announce its decision on Saturday.
The F-35 program has experienced sourcing shortage issues of certain parts for the aircraft since 2019.
