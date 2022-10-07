https://sputniknews.com/20221007/muslims-threaten-protest-after-mob-enters-heritage-madrasa-in-indias-karnataka-police-on-alert-1101595328.html

Muslims Threaten Protest After Mob Enters Heritage Madrasa in India's Karnataka, Police on Alert

Muslims Threaten Protest After Mob Enters Heritage Madrasa in India's Karnataka, Police on Alert

The Archaeological Survey of India, responsible for archaeological research and the conservation and preservation of cultural and historical monuments, had... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

Police in Bidar, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka, are on alert after local Muslim citizens warned that they may stage a protest on Friday, seeking action against those who broke into a heritage madrasa during the Dussehra festival and performed a Hindu religious ritual.According to media reports, a mob that was part of a Dussehra procession in the city allegedly entered the madrasa on Wednesday night, raised slogans, and performed puja (worship) in a corner of the building.They also reportedly chanted the slogans "Jai Shri Ram" (Hail Lord Rama) and "Hindu Dharam Jai" (Hail the Hindu religion) while standing on the steps of the madrassa (Islamic seminary).Local police have registered cases against nine people and arrested four citizens in connection with the matter.Amid the outrage, Superintendent of Police Dekka Kishore Babu told reporters that “it has been a regular practice since the Nizam period (in the 1940s) to perform Puja during Dasara (Dussehra). There is a minaret inside the mosque complex.""Usually, 2-4 people visit. But this time there were more people who entered the place. Nobody illegally broke the lock to enter the mosque. We have registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) and miscreants will be arrested,” he added.

