Curfew Imposed in Parts of Karnataka After Muslim Man Is Fatally Stabbed
Curfew Imposed in Parts of Karnataka After Muslim Man Is Fatally Stabbed
The atmosphere has been tense in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district after at least two locals were killed in separate incidents. On Wednesday, a Bharatiya... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
11:16 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 29.07.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The atmosphere has been tense in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district after at least two locals were killed in separate incidents. On Wednesday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was murdered by assailants riding motorbikes.
A Section 144 order has been imposed in part of the Indian state of Karnaka after a 23-year-old Muslim man was fatally stabbed
by unidentified individuals on Thursday evening.
Under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, public gatherings of more than four people are banned.
According to CCTV footage circulating online, the victim was talking to an acquaintance when assailants covered in black cloth masks attacked him. Even after the victim fell to the ground unconscious, one of the attackers continued to stab him.
The motive for the attack is as yet unknown.
The incident happened hours after Karnataka's state chief, Basavaraj Bommai, paid a visit to the family of the murdered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, Praveen Kumar Nettaru - allegedly attacked by Muslim men in the same district.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported that all liquor shops would remain shut and that 19 check posts had been set up, including on the Karnataka-Kerala state border, to check all vehicles.
Police have sworn that the attackers will be brought to justice.