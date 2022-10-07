International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/lebanese-depositor-demanding-150000-leaves-bank-with-money-association-says-1101591847.html
Lebanese Depositor Demanding $150,000 Leaves Bank With Money, Association Says
Lebanese Depositor Demanding $150,000 Leaves Bank With Money, Association Says
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - An armed Lebanese depositor, who had broken into a bank to demand the withdrawal of $150,000 from his own savings account, has left a... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T04:37+0000
2022-10-07T04:37+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
banks
deposit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101591701_0:232:3111:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_e5726268e0a222a45ce3d7b0831c7bc7.jpg
On Thursday, the gun-toting depositor stormed Bankmed's branch in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and demanded that $150,000 be returned from his deposit. The man also threatened to commit suicide if the money was not returned to him.According to the MTV broadcaster, Lebanese banks will be closed on Friday in protest against renewed attacks on branches by depositors.Lebanese banks reopened on September 26 following their one-week closure triggered by bank run by depositors violently seeking access to their savings.For several weeks, Lebanese depositors have been demanding that banks return their savings after Lebanon's government imposed a strict capital control on lenders across the country, limiting the amount of dollars that could be withdrawn. At the same time, banks could withdraw dollars only after exchanging them into Lebanese pounds at a rate far lower than the one in the black market.At least four attempts of a bank hold-up took place this week in Lebanon, with two of them involving armed people.Cash-strapped Lebanon has been mired in economic and political crises since 2019 when its financial system caved in under the weight of decades of economic mismanagement and corruption.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101591701_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba677b6a4a2e1c522ff947e186c7da8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, lebanon, banks, deposit
middle east, lebanon, banks, deposit

Lebanese Depositor Demanding $150,000 Leaves Bank With Money, Association Says

04:37 GMT 07.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSEPH EIDDemonstrators carry banners during a protest organised by "Depositors' Outcry" to ask for their deposits blocked in Lebanese banks, on October 5, 2022 outside Lebanon's Central Bank in Beirut.
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest organised by Depositors' Outcry to ask for their deposits blocked in Lebanese banks, on October 5, 2022 outside Lebanon's Central Bank in Beirut. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSEPH EID
Subscribe
International
India
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - An armed Lebanese depositor, who had broken into a bank to demand the withdrawal of $150,000 from his own savings account, has left a Bankmed branch with money, the Depositors' Outcry Association said on Thursday.
On Thursday, the gun-toting depositor stormed Bankmed's branch in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and demanded that $150,000 be returned from his deposit. The man also threatened to commit suicide if the money was not returned to him.
"Depositor Badr al-Din has left the bank after receiving $11,000 and the rest of the deposit in Lebanese pounds," the association said.
According to the MTV broadcaster, Lebanese banks will be closed on Friday in protest against renewed attacks on branches by depositors.
Lebanese banks reopened on September 26 following their one-week closure triggered by bank run by depositors violently seeking access to their savings.
For several weeks, Lebanese depositors have been demanding that banks return their savings after Lebanon's government imposed a strict capital control on lenders across the country, limiting the amount of dollars that could be withdrawn. At the same time, banks could withdraw dollars only after exchanging them into Lebanese pounds at a rate far lower than the one in the black market.
At least four attempts of a bank hold-up took place this week in Lebanon, with two of them involving armed people.
Cash-strapped Lebanon has been mired in economic and political crises since 2019 when its financial system caved in under the weight of decades of economic mismanagement and corruption.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала