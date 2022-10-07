https://sputniknews.com/20221007/estonia-issues-long-term-bonds-worth-980mln-at-4-interest-rate-due-by-2032-1101593663.html

Estonia Issues Long-Term Bonds Worth $980Mln at 4% Interest Rate Due by 2032

Estonia Issues Long-Term Bonds Worth $980Mln at 4% Interest Rate Due by 2032

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia has issued long-term government bonds with a 10-year maturity in the amount of one billion euros ($980 million) with an interest... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T06:28+0000

2022-10-07T06:28+0000

2022-10-07T06:28+0000

estonia

europe

government bonds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg

At the end of September, the Estonian government approved the state budget for 2023 with a deficit of 1 billion euros. Defense spending has become the top priority and for the first time will exceed 1 billion euros, or 2.7% of GDP. The state budget has been submitted to the parliament for discussion.Estonia's state budget revenues for 2023 will amount to 16 billion euros, which 16% less than in 2022, while expenditures will amount to 17 billion euros, up by 18% compared to this year.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

estonia, europe, government bonds