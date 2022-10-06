https://sputniknews.com/20221006/wont-take-begging-bowl-pakistan-demands-richer-nations-pay-for-climate-change-induced-flooding-1101568768.html

Won’t Take ‘Begging Bowl’: Pakistan Demands Richer Nations Pay for Climate Change-Induced Flooding

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit out at rich polluting nations in a recent interview, in the wake of the devastation his country is facing after the floods which Islamabad estimates have caused as much as $30-$35 billion in economic loss.Sharif placed the blame for the floods on climate change, vowing to seek climate justice for Pakistan from developed nations. According to scientists, climate breakdown is the reason behind the recent floods in Pakistan, as well as the ongoing drought in Kenya.Climate justice is a new concept that claims that climate change and extreme weather reactions are the consequence of historical carbon emissions by the world's wealthiest countries. As such, rich countries must pay for damages incurred in poor or developing nations as they lack the resources to cope with the threat.Sharif also questioned developed countries’ pledge in the 2009 Copenhagen Summit to raise $100 billion for vulnerable countries hit by severe climate-linked disasters.Climate justice is quite a new concept which says that climate change and extreme weather reactions are the consequence of historic carbon emissions by the world's richest countries. Hence, the rich countries must pay to the poor or developing nations as they lack the resources to cope new climate threat.Meanwhile, the United Nations revised its humanitarian aid to the flood-stuck nation from $160 million to $816 million last week, as water-borne diseases continue to spread across Pakistan, while the risk of nationwide hunger looms.

