International
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/russia-may-supply-wheat-to-pakistan-says-minister-as-food-crisis-deepens-because-of-floods-1100896674.html
Russia May Supply Wheat to Pakistan, Says Minister, as Food Crisis Deepens Because Of Floods
Russia May Supply Wheat to Pakistan, Says Minister, as Food Crisis Deepens Because Of Floods
More than 30 million people have been displaced across Pakistan because of devastating floods triggered by torrential rains since August. The floods ravaged... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T12:33+0000
2022-09-17T12:33+0000
pakistan
russia
vladimir putin
shehbaz sharif
food
fuel shortage
gas pipeline
wheat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102665/69/1026656984_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_393e8d9c80ed43d853fb6f11a8e34a9f.jpg
Russia has offered to supply wheat to Pakistan, the country's defense minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Saturday while briefing about the talks held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin.The minister said that Sharif had been invited by President Putin to visit Moscow. However, he did not reveal when the visit would take place. “Russia has said that it can provide us with wheat because in the coming days we may have shortages,” Asif said.The minister’s statements come a day after the Sharif and Putin held their first talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.“They have said that they can give us gas. Russia said they have gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place,” the minister confirmed.Pakistan is facing a food and fuel shortage, triggered by the foreign exchange crisis and exacerbated by catastrophic floods.The floods damaged crops in Sindh, eastern Punjab and Balochistan provinces, putting the nation's food security under threat. Wheat is a staple food of Pakistan, as it is used to make roti and naan - flat unleavened bread. Pakistan's annual wheat consumption is estimated to be approximately 31 metric tons.A preliminary estimate carried out by the Pakistan government suggests economic losses from the floods amount to around $30Bln.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/flood-wreaks-havoc-as-default-risks-loom-large-in-pakistan-despite-international-support---report-1100749606.html
pakistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102665/69/1026656984_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f4870d8df754ae5819a69fd79ab1a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, russia, vladimir putin, shehbaz sharif, food, fuel shortage, gas pipeline, wheat
pakistan, russia, vladimir putin, shehbaz sharif, food, fuel shortage, gas pipeline, wheat

Russia May Supply Wheat to Pakistan, Says Minister, as Food Crisis Deepens Because Of Floods

12:33 GMT 17.09.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankWheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region
Wheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
More than 30 million people have been displaced across Pakistan because of devastating floods triggered by torrential rains since August. The floods ravaged the farm sector in Sindh, eastern Punjab and Balochistan, popularly known as the food bowl of Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the cash-strapped country faces food shortages.
Russia has offered to supply wheat to Pakistan, the country's defense minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Saturday while briefing about the talks held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin.
The minister said that Sharif had been invited by President Putin to visit Moscow. However, he did not reveal when the visit would take place.
“Russia has said that it can provide us with wheat because in the coming days we may have shortages,” Asif said.
The minister’s statements come a day after the Sharif and Putin held their first talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.
“They have said that they can give us gas. Russia said they have gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place,” the minister confirmed.
FILE - Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
World
Flood Wreaks Havoc as Default Risks Loom Large in Pakistan Despite International Support - Report
14 September, 10:29 GMT
Pakistan is facing a food and fuel shortage, triggered by the foreign exchange crisis and exacerbated by catastrophic floods.
The floods damaged crops in Sindh, eastern Punjab and Balochistan provinces, putting the nation's food security under threat.
Wheat is a staple food of Pakistan, as it is used to make roti and naan - flat unleavened bread. Pakistan's annual wheat consumption is estimated to be approximately 31 metric tons.
A preliminary estimate carried out by the Pakistan government suggests economic losses from the floods amount to around $30Bln.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала