https://sputniknews.com/20221006/us-police-license-plate-readers-are-latest-fear-in-post-roe-abortion-surveillance-tech-1101588750.html

US Police License Plate Readers are Latest Fear in Post-Roe Abortion Surveillance Tech

US Police License Plate Readers are Latest Fear in Post-Roe Abortion Surveillance Tech

After the US Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion in June, numerous US states began banning or restricting abortion access. With pregnant... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T23:00+0000

2022-10-06T23:00+0000

2022-10-06T23:00+0000

americas

us

abortion

surveillance

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101359/36/1013593638_0:241:4613:2835_1920x0_80_0_0_924402c256bdd51b31714ae957bf27f6.jpg

The latest worry is over license plate readers used by US police departments. The technology is often attached to police cruisers and automatically scans the license plates of cars that it passes on the highway, roads, or even parking spaces, and looks them up in a computer database for arrest warrants and other items of legal interest to police. They can also be installed on street lights, highway overpasses, or other vantage points near roads.Chris Gilliard, a tech fellow at Social Science Research Council, told The Guardian on Thursday that such technology could be used to "criminalize people seeking reproductive health and further erode people’s ability to move about their daily lives free from being tracked and traced.”“Our position at Flock remains consistent in response to the Dobbs decision. Our perspective is that we do not enact laws, and our mission is not specific to any particular laws,” the company told the Guardian, referring to the Dobbs vs. Jackson case in which the US Supreme Court struck down longstanding abortion rights across the US.The technology isn’t new, but it has greatly proliferated in recent years amid concerns about the threats posed by terrorism or simply spikes in crime.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has warned about the dangers of such massive surveillance and pressed for strengthening US privacy laws “to prevent the government from tracking our movements on a massive scale.”Nashville, Tennessee, notably took action last month to ban the use of license plate readers in enforcing the state’s absolute ban on abortions that took effect in late August. However, the state has not yet criminalized Tennesseans traveling to other states for abortions.Other tech that activists fear could be “ratting out” abortion seekers from states with abortion bans is period tracking apps commonly used by people to track their monthly uterine cycles, and search engines that could report certain searches if they are judged to be aimed at breaking local laws.

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/planned-parenthood-to-provide-mobile-abortion-care-to-red-state-borders-1101484292.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, abortion, surveillance, police