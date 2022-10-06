International
US Forces Conduct Raid Against Senior Islamic State Official in Northeast Syria - CENTCOM
"Last night, CENTCOM forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS [Islamic State] official. We will release more information once we are able to confirm operational details," Buccino said on Thursday.US special operations forces carried out a raid near the Syrian city of Qamishli against Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an individual believed to be an Islamic State official involved in smuggling weapons and fighters in support of the group's operations, CENTCOM said later on Thursday in a statement.Al-Shammri was killed, one associate was wounded and two others detained by US forces during the operation, the statement said. Neither US forces nor civilians were killed or wounded, the statement added.Earlier on Thursday, a military source in Syria told Sputnik that US forces killed a cattle rancher and captured several members of the Syrian allied forces during a raid in northeastern Syria.The government of Syria contends that the United States is illegally stationed in several of the country's provinces, including where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Syria has called on the United States to respect the country's sovereignty and rights under international law.However, US forces will continue to operate where necessary when a threat to US personnel or interests arises, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday during a press briefing when asked about whether the raid took place on Syrian-held territory.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
centcom, us, syria, terrorists
© AFP 2022 / DELIL SOULEIMANA US soldier walks with an AT4 anti-tank weapon during a joint military exercise between forces of the US-led "Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve" coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of the town of al-Malikiya (Derik in Kurdish) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on September 7, 2022
A US soldier walks with an AT4 anti-tank weapon during a joint military exercise between forces of the US-led Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of the town of al-Malikiya (Derik in Kurdish) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on September 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces carried out a raid Wednesday night in northeastern Syria against a senior Islamic State terror group* official, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Joe Buccino said in a statement to Sputnik.
"Last night, CENTCOM forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS [Islamic State] official. We will release more information once we are able to confirm operational details," Buccino said on Thursday.
US special operations forces carried out a raid near the Syrian city of Qamishli against Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an individual believed to be an Islamic State official involved in smuggling weapons and fighters in support of the group’s operations, CENTCOM said later on Thursday in a statement.
Al-Shammri was killed, one associate was wounded and two others detained by US forces during the operation, the statement said. Neither US forces nor civilians were killed or wounded, the statement added.
Earlier on Thursday, a military source in Syria told Sputnik that US forces killed a cattle rancher and captured several members of the Syrian allied forces during a raid in northeastern Syria.
The government of Syria contends that the United States is illegally stationed in several of the country’s provinces, including where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Syria has called on the United States to respect the country’s sovereignty and rights under international law.
However, US forces will continue to operate where necessary when a threat to US personnel or interests arises, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday during a press briefing when asked about whether the raid took place on Syrian-held territory.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
