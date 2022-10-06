https://sputniknews.com/20221006/us-engaging-allies-stands-ready-to-respond-to-future-n-korean-provocations---pentagon-1101586102.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is engaging with allies to stay vigilant about the potential need to respond to future provocations by North Korea, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
North Korea in recent days has conducted a string of missile test launches, and 24 total since the beginning of the year. The US also assesses that North Korea is making preparations for a nuclear test, according to Ryder.
"Moving forward, we will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, and stand ready to respond appropriately to any potential future provocative acts by North Korea," Ryder said during a press briefing.
The US considers North Korea’s behavior destabilizing and unhelpful to regional security, Ryder also said.
US, Japanese and South Korean military vessels began exercises in the region in response to the North Korean tests, Ryder said. On Wednesday, Russia and China contended during a UN Security Council meeting that North Korea’s tests are not random and occur in response to exercises in the region conducted by the US and its allies.
The US exercises are not new and focus on defense and deterrence, Ryder also said during the press briefing when asked to address the claims.