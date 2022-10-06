International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/us-engaging-allies-stands-ready-to-respond-to-future-n-korean-provocations---pentagon-1101586102.html
US Engaging Allies, Stands Ready to Respond to Future N. Korean Provocations - Pentagon
US Engaging Allies, Stands Ready to Respond to Future N. Korean Provocations - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is engaging with allies to stay vigilant about the potential need to respond to future provocations by North Korea... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T20:46+0000
2022-10-06T20:46+0000
americas
us
us pentagon
north korea
missile test
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
North Korea in recent days has conducted a string of missile test launches, and 24 total since the beginning of the year. The US also assesses that North Korea is making preparations for a nuclear test, according to Ryder.The US considers North Korea’s behavior destabilizing and unhelpful to regional security, Ryder also said.US, Japanese and South Korean military vessels began exercises in the region in response to the North Korean tests, Ryder said. On Wednesday, Russia and China contended during a UN Security Council meeting that North Korea’s tests are not random and occur in response to exercises in the region conducted by the US and its allies.The US exercises are not new and focus on defense and deterrence, Ryder also said during the press briefing when asked to address the claims.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/north-korea-launches-missiles-in-response-to-us-south-korean-drills---foreign-ministry-1101554806.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us pentagon, north korea, missile test
us, us pentagon, north korea, missile test

US Engaging Allies, Stands Ready to Respond to Future N. Korean Provocations - Pentagon

20:46 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is engaging with allies to stay vigilant about the potential need to respond to future provocations by North Korea, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
North Korea in recent days has conducted a string of missile test launches, and 24 total since the beginning of the year. The US also assesses that North Korea is making preparations for a nuclear test, according to Ryder.
"Moving forward, we will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, and stand ready to respond appropriately to any potential future provocative acts by North Korea," Ryder said during a press briefing.
The US considers North Korea’s behavior destabilizing and unhelpful to regional security, Ryder also said.
Военные учения США и Южной Кореи с использованием Армейского тактического ракетного комплекса - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
North Korea Launches Missiles in Response to US-South Korean Drills - Foreign Ministry
01:10 GMT
US, Japanese and South Korean military vessels began exercises in the region in response to the North Korean tests, Ryder said. On Wednesday, Russia and China contended during a UN Security Council meeting that North Korea’s tests are not random and occur in response to exercises in the region conducted by the US and its allies.
The US exercises are not new and focus on defense and deterrence, Ryder also said during the press briefing when asked to address the claims.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала