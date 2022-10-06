https://sputniknews.com/20221006/pakistan-court-grants-interim-bail-to-imran-khan-in-threatening-remarks-case-1101568930.html

Pakistan Court Grants Interim Bail to Imran Khan in 'Threatening Remarks' Case

Pakistan Court Grants Interim Bail to Imran Khan in 'Threatening Remarks' Case

During a public address on August 20, the former Pakistani prime minister made allegedly threatening remarks against top police officials, the election... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T11:11+0000

2022-10-06T11:11+0000

2022-10-06T11:11+0000

world

pakistan

imran khan

shehbaz sharif

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

terror

judge

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100682765_0:447:2688:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_85b9646413e3fe967fa649cc7c717735.jpg

A local court in Islamabad has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party Chairman Imran Khan interim bail until October 13 after the former prime minister sought relief in a case related to allegations of “threatening” remarks against a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry.The court has ordered Khan to submit a security bond of PKR 50,000 ($226) and issue notice to the police until the next hearing.The PTI chairman appeared before the court of sessions Judge Kamran Basharat in person on Thursday."PTI is returning [to power] with one-third majority. If there is anyone who could bring the change, it is Imran Khan," Babar Awan, Khan’s lawyer, said to the media after securing bail for his client.The session court has been hearing the case after the Islamabad High Court quashed terror charges against Khan on September 19 and asked police to approach the appropriate court in this matter.The PTI chief made the controversial remarks on August 20 as he addressed a massive public rally against the arrest of his aide Shehbaz Gill on charges of treason, warning the police and a female magistrate of severe consequences if he returns to power.he former prime minister accused new Pakistani authorities of targeting his party at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who came to power after a joint opposition brought a no-confidence motion against Khan in the National Assembly in April.

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, imran khan, shehbaz sharif, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), terror, judge, asia