OPEC Might Cut Production, Africa’s Great War, FBI Puppetmasters?

Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Action Magazine, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss battlefield movements in Ukraine, Russia’s relationships with its neighbors, the production cuts OPEC Plus might undertake, Europe’s efforts to present a unified front against Russia while still heating their homes, and the deployment of the US’ most expensive aircraft carrier.Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African Newswire, breaks down the latest developments in Ethiopia, the likelihood that Ethiopia’s war could engulf the continent, and the political crisis in Burkina Faso.Author Chris Hedges, a Pulitzer Prize-winning war reporter and former bureau chief for the New York Times, discusses the trial of the leader of the Oath Keepers, how to view the FBI’s penetration of that group and others, and the implications of deepening political divisions in the US. He also gets into the ongoing attacks on musician and activist Roger Waters, the Biden administration’s position on immigration, and how to understand the US’ historic level of debt.Meteorologist Denise Isaac joins the show to talk about Florida’s preparation for Hurricane Ian, whether any destruction or loss of life was preventable, and whether meteorologists and officials need to reform how we communicate risk and consequence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

