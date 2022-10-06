India's Rabindranath Tagore Gets Tribute Ahead of 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature Announcement

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indias-rabindranath-tagore-gets-tribute-ahead-of-2022-nobel-prize-for-literature-announcement-1101570357.html
Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote in Bengali and English across genres and his works influenced India’s freedom movement.
Prior to revealing the Nobel laureate for Literature for the year 2022, the Nobel Prize Twitter handle on Thursday paid a rich tribute to Nobel prize winner Rabindranath Tagore.
Posting one of Tagore’s verses – “The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough” – the Nobel Prize official Twitter handle described his poetry as “sensitive, fresh and beautiful.”
According to the Nobel Prize 1913 citation, Tagore won the prize “because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, part of the literature of the West
.”
Tagore also created the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh.
Apart from Tagore’s photograph, the coveted prize's Twitter handle also shared the photos of American novelist Ernest Hemingway
, who won the 1954 literature prize, and Toni Morrison
, the first African American woman to get the Nobel prize for literature in 1993.
Later in the day, French author Annie Ernaux was announced
as the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature.
According to the post on the official Twitter account, Ernaux won the prize “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
The Nobel Prize is considered the most prestigious award in the world. It is awarded to “those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind.”