French Writer Annie Ernaux Wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature
French Writer Annie Ernaux Wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature
The 82-year-old professor of literature received the award for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective...
world
nobel prize
nobel prize in literature
11:05 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 06.10.2022)
The 82-year-old professor of literature received the award for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the Nobel Committee said.
French writer Annie Ernaux became the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, the committee announced on Thursday.
Ernaux, nee Annie Duchesne, was born in 1940 in Normandy and studied at the universities of Rouen and then Bordeaux. She started her writing career in 1974 with an autobiographical novel "Les Armoires vides" (Cleaned Out), and just ten years later she received the prestigious Renaudot Prize for another of her autobiographical works "La Place" (A Man's Place).
She was famous for multiple autobiographic works, with 2008 historical memoir "Les Années" (The Years) being her most prominent book, winning her multiple nominations, titles and awards.