Russia Will Be Able to Land Cosmonauts on Moon by 2030, Space Agency Roscosmos Chief Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonauts will be able to set foot on the lunar surface by 2030, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.
Russia and China previously announced their plans to create an open and inclusive 'International Scientific Lunar Station' by 2035. At the same time, NASA, together with other space agencies from Canada, Europe, and Japan, hopes to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2025 and create a sustained lunar presence by 2028.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonauts will be able to set foot on the lunar surface by 2030, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.
"As part of the lunar program, we are preparing the Luna-25 automatic lander to be sent to the Moon. It will be followed by Luna-26, 27, 28, and by 2030, we will be technologically ready to land Russian cosmonauts on the Moon," Borisov said at the space science event at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Russia and China
previously announced their plans to create an open and inclusive ‘International Scientific Lunar Station’ by 2035. At the same time, NASA, together with other space agencies from Canada, Europe, and Japan, hopes to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2025
and create a sustained lunar presence by 2028.