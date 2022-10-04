https://sputniknews.com/20221004/russia-will-be-able-to-land-cosmonauts-on-moon-by-2030-space-agency-roscosmos-chief-says-1101500354.html

Russia Will Be Able to Land Cosmonauts on Moon by 2030, Space Agency Roscosmos Chief Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonauts will be able to set foot on the lunar surface by 2030, Russian space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday. 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and China previously announced their plans to create an open and inclusive ‘International Scientific Lunar Station’ by 2035. At the same time, NASA, together with other space agencies from Canada, Europe, and Japan, hopes to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2025 and create a sustained lunar presence by 2028.

