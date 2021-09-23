Registration was successful!
Roscosmos Starts Preparations for Landing First Russian Cosmonaut on Moon
"Objectives of the research work: development of proposals, recommendations and requirements for prospective technologies, elements and systems of rocket and space technology products that ensure reliable implementation of manned Moon flights and cosmonauts' work in lunar orbit and on the Moon surface," the document read.The contract value totals 1.7 billion rubles ($23.3 million).For the first time ever, Roscosmos indicated in an official document that the Angara rocket will be used for the first manned Moon flights.The document also provides for the development of requirements for a small lunar take-off and landing vehicle, for the design of a new spacesuit and creation of an experimental model, for development of a super-heavy rocket and a manned transport vehicle.The first results should be presented by the end of 2022, while the entire program should be finalized by mid-November 2025.Also on Thursday, Roscosmos placed a tender to develop the requirements for a new space station, the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS), which is planned to replace the International Space Station (ISS), according to the state procurement website.The development will be conducted within the scope of an "applied study into the problematic issues of implementation of manned Moon missions, creation of key elements and technologies including medical-biological ones, enabling cosmonauts to safely stay and work in lunar orbit and on the Moon surface in the part of work for 2022-2025."The materials published imply, that the tactical and technical projects specifications for the ROSS and its seven modules are expected to be designed for as much as 1.735 billion rubles ($23.85 million). The research will be conducted till November 2025.Russia plans to complete the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS and construct a new national station instead. The station is not going to be a habitation module, but crews of two to four cosmonauts will come there periodically. The launches to the ROSS will be carried out the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East and the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Roscosmos Starts Preparations for Landing First Russian Cosmonaut on Moon

13:18 GMT 23.09.2021
© Photo : RoscosmosRussian Moon base plans
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has launched a tender to study problematic issues related to organising manned Moon flights, requirements for space equipment for the manned missions should be developed, according to Roscosmos' materials published on the state procurement website.
"Objectives of the research work: development of proposals, recommendations and requirements for prospective technologies, elements and systems of rocket and space technology products that ensure reliable implementation of manned Moon flights and cosmonauts' work in lunar orbit and on the Moon surface," the document read.
The contract value totals 1.7 billion rubles ($23.3 million).
For the first time ever, Roscosmos indicated in an official document that the Angara rocket will be used for the first manned Moon flights.
© REUTERS / ROSCOSMOSThe Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 9, 2021.
The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 9, 2021.
The document also provides for the development of requirements for a small lunar take-off and landing vehicle, for the design of a new spacesuit and creation of an experimental model, for development of a super-heavy rocket and a manned transport vehicle.
The first results should be presented by the end of 2022, while the entire program should be finalized by mid-November 2025.
Also on Thursday, Roscosmos placed a tender to develop the requirements for a new space station, the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS), which is planned to replace the International Space Station (ISS), according to the state procurement website.
Moon-7 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2021
German Space Agency Chief Says Will Discuss Moon Base Project With Roscosmos
31 August, 09:58 GMT
The development will be conducted within the scope of an "applied study into the problematic issues of implementation of manned Moon missions, creation of key elements and technologies including medical-biological ones, enabling cosmonauts to safely stay and work in lunar orbit and on the Moon surface in the part of work for 2022-2025."
The materials published imply, that the tactical and technical projects specifications for the ROSS and its seven modules are expected to be designed for as much as 1.735 billion rubles ($23.85 million). The research will be conducted till November 2025.
Russia plans to complete the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS and construct a new national station instead. The station is not going to be a habitation module, but crews of two to four cosmonauts will come there periodically. The launches to the ROSS will be carried out the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East and the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
