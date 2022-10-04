https://sputniknews.com/20221004/rebekah-vardy-slapped-with-coleen-rooneys-15m-legal-costs-after-losing-libel-case-1101504443.html
Rebekah Vardy Slapped With Coleen Rooney's £1.5m Legal Costs After Losing Libel Case
Rebekah Vardy Slapped With Coleen Rooney's £1.5m Legal Costs After Losing Libel Case
Vardy sued Rooney the fellow WAG's social media accusation that she had fed fabricated gossip stories about Rooney to tabloid newspaper The Sun. But that... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay £1.5 million in legal costs to Coleen Rooney following her loss in the 'WAGatha Christie' libel trial.Judge Justice Steyn ruled on Tuesday that Jamie Vardy's wife must pay 90 per cent of fellow footballer Wayne Rooney's spouse's legal costs.The ruling also stated that Vardy must make a down-payment of £800,000 by 4pm on November 15.Vardy lost the defamation case she brought against Rooney in July. Vardy sued Rooney the fellow WAG's social media accusation that she had fed fabricated gossip stories about Rooney to tabloid newspaper The Sun.But that backfired when the court found that Rooney's claim was "substantially true".
Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay £1.5 million in legal costs to Coleen Rooney following her loss in the 'WAGatha Christie' libel trial.
Judge Justice Steyn ruled on Tuesday that Jamie Vardy's wife must pay 90 per cent of fellow footballer Wayne Rooney's spouse's legal costs.
The ruling also stated that Vardy must make a down-payment of £800,000 by 4pm on November 15.
Vardy lost the defamation case she brought against Rooney in July. Vardy sued Rooney the fellow WAG's social media accusation that she had fed fabricated gossip stories about Rooney to tabloid newspaper The Sun.
But that backfired when the court found that Rooney's claim was "substantially true".
Judge Steyn said Rooney's evidence was "honest and reliable", while Vardy's was "manifestly inconsistent... evasive or implausible".