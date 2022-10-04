https://sputniknews.com/20221004/messages-recordings-show-oath-keepers-planned-armed-resistance-to-biden-1101513377.html

Messages, Recordings Show Oath Keepers Planned Armed Resistance To Biden

Messages, Recordings Show Oath Keepers Planned Armed Resistance To Biden

A September data leak revealed that the Oath Keepers had over 3,300 members, spanning every state. Its membership included elected officials and members of law... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T21:33+0000

2022-10-04T21:33+0000

2022-10-04T21:33+0000

americas

us

oath keepers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090613283_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_26eb91b5da621dc2194456aa7c8990f4.jpg

Signal group messages and recordings revealed by prosecutors seem to indicate that the pro-Trump quasi-militia group was planning for an armed confrontation in an attempt to keep then President-elect Biden from taking power.The five defendants, including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, have pled not guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy, but the messages and recordings appear to show a group that was prepared to use violence to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.The messages come from Signal group chats titled “Old-Leadership” and “Friends of Stone,” an apparent reference to Trump confidant Roger Stone. Prosecutors focused on messages that were sent in the days after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election and before Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the election result.Prosecutors also highlighted messages from one of Rhodes’ codefendants, Kelly Meggs, who laid out what kind of weapons the Oath Keepers could bring to Washington D.C.The other co-defendants are Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson.Defense attorneys contend that the actions by the Oath Keepers were legal, including stockpiling weapons in an Arlington, Virginia hotel. The Oath Keepers, defense attorneys say, were pressuring Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to deploy military forces to quell civil unrest. However, prosecutors say that the Insurrection Act is in reference to the National Guard and not unofficial militia groups like the Oath Keepers.At an Oath Keepers meeting that reportedly included 100 members, Stewart was recorded stating that a “fight” would be necessary to achieve their goals.The recording also appears to show that Trump invoking the insurrection act was always part of the plan, and if violence had broken out that would only have helped the president’s case for invoking the Insurrection Act.The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks. If convicted, all five members face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Members of another far-right pro-Trump group, the Proud Boys, are also set to face seditious conspiracy charges in December.

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/oath-keepers-member-faces-january-6-conspiracy-charges---us-justice-dept-1096647094.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, oath keepers