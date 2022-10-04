https://sputniknews.com/20221004/belgrade-says-kiev-silent-on-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-while-calling-to-sanction-russia-1101499183.html

Belgrade Says Kiev Silent on NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia While Calling to Sanction Russia

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Kiev has never demanded that sanctions be imposed or a trial be held for those involved in the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, but at the same... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in October, Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Tolkach told the N1 broadcaster that Kiev didn't understand Belgrade's position on sanctions against Russia and urged Serbia to join the Western policy regarding Moscow.In addition, the official recalled Russia's principled and consistent support for Serbia's territorial integrity.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military and financial support for Kiev. Serbia is among the countries maintaining a neutral position on the issue and not joining most restrictions on Moscow despite growing pressure from Brussels and Washington.

