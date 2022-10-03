International
US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman
US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman
The First Committee is one of six main committees at the UN General Assembly that deals with international security and disarmament matters. The committee meets annually after the General Assembly general debate takes place.
20:03 GMT 03.10.2022
