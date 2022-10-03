https://sputniknews.com/20221003/us-seeks-to-strengthen-strategic-stability-avoid-arms-race---sherman-1101479084.html

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

The First Committee is one of six main committees at the UN General Assembly that deals with international security and disarmament matters. The committee meets annually after the General Assembly general debate takes place.The US Deputy Secretary of State said that principle will guide the United States’ work in the First Committee.The First Committee has started working on issues concerning disarmament. Given the current focus on impact of the situation in Ukraine, the First Committee session is expected to run until December.

