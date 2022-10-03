https://sputniknews.com/20221003/russias-state-duma-ratifies-agreement-on-dprs-accession-to-russian-federation-1101462319.html

State Duma Ratifies Agreements on DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye & Kherson Regions Joining Russia

The ratification comes on the heels of a ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday at which President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the Donbass republics and the... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

The State Duma unanimously ratified treaties on the admission of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia on Monday.The agreements, which were signed in the Kremlin on September 30, now require formal ratification by the Federation House - Russia's upper house of parliament. The Federation Council is expected to consider the matter on Tuesday.The treaties outline the borders of the new territories as those which "existed on the day of their formation and acceptance into the Russian Federation," with their boundaries with foreign states to be considered the state border of the Russian Federation. The documents also specify that the territories will retain their current names, with their leaders to receive the status of governors, and be appointed by the president.'People Have Made Their Choice'The Donbass republics and the Russian-controlled and administered regions bordering on the Azov Sea held status referendums over a five day period between September 23 and 27. The overwhelming majority of residents in each territory (ranging from 87-99 percent) voted to join Russia, with voter turnout ranging from 77-97.5 percent.Speaking at Friday's signing ceremony, Putin said that the people of the four territories had "made their unequivocal choice," and asked authorities in Kiev "and their handlers in the West" to remember and understand that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye, have become our citizens, forever."The Russian president called on Kiev to cease fire and return to the negotiating table. 'Kiev's current authorities should respect this free expression of the people's will; there is no other way. This is the only way to peace," he said.Putin added that Russia would defend the new territories "with all the forces and resources we have," and rebuild destroyed cities and towns, residential areas, schools, hospitals, theaters and museums, as well as industry, factories, infrastructure, social security, pension, healthcare and education systems.

