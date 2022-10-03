International
BREAKING: UK Gov't Abolishes Plan to Scrap 45% Income Tax Rate for Top Earners
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's State Duma to Consider Laws on Entry of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's State Duma to Consider Laws on Entry of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson
Since February, Russia continues to conduct the special military operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, as the republics of Donbass pleaded with... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
People at a rally-concert in honor of the entry into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in Levoberezhny park in Rostov-on-Don

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's State Duma to Consider Laws on Entry of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson

05:46 GMT 03.10.2022 (Updated: 05:54 GMT 03.10.2022)
International
India
Being updated
Since February, Russia continues to conduct the special military operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, as the republics of Donbass pleaded with Moscow to protect them from the increasing attacks of the Kiev regime. Prior to the start of the special operation, Russia recognized the republics as independent states.
Following referendums in the Donbass republics and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye that revealed a resounding majority of the local populace supported becoming a part of Russia, agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia were signed last Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye.
On Sunday, four ratification treaties and four proposed constitutional laws were introduced on the territories' accession, two for each new federal subject. They were submitted to the Russian's parliament lower chamber.
Earlier, in order to protect an extensive line of contact and protect the civilian population in the territories, partial mobilization was announced in Russia, during which a total of 300,000 reservists are expected to be called up, which is just over 1% of the total mobilization resource of the nation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian State Duma Will Consider Laws on Entry of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions Into the Country
The State Duma, at a plenary session on Monday, will consider international treaties on the entry of the DPR and LPR as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia, as well as proposed constitutional laws on the establishment of new Russian subjects.
