Since February, Russia continues to conduct the special military operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, as the republics of Donbass pleaded with Moscow to protect them from the increasing attacks of the Kiev regime. Prior to the start of the special operation, Russia recognized the republics as independent states.
Following referendums in the Donbass republics and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye that revealed a resounding majority of the local populace supported becoming a part of Russia, agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia were signed last Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye.
On Sunday, four ratification treaties and four proposed constitutional laws were introduced on the territories' accession, two for each new federal subject. They were submitted to the Russian's parliament lower chamber.
Earlier, in order to protect an extensive line of contact and protect the civilian population in the territories, partial mobilization was announced in Russia, during which a total of 300,000 reservists are expected to be called up, which is just over 1% of the total mobilization resource of the nation.
Russian State Duma Will Consider Laws on Entry of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions Into the Country
The State Duma, at a plenary session on Monday, will consider international treaties on the entry of the DPR and LPR as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia, as well as proposed constitutional laws on the establishment of new Russian subjects.