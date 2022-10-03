https://sputniknews.com/20221003/russian-republic-of-buryatia-offers-to-open-direct-air-communication-with-nepal-1101452231.html

Russian Republic of Buryatia Offers to Open Direct Air Communication With Nepal

Russian Republic of Buryatia Offers to Open Direct Air Communication With Nepal

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Russian Republic of Buryatia have proposed to open direct air communication with Nepal along the route Ulan-Ude...

"We have discussed promising areas of cooperation: this is the opening of an air connection with Nepal. Now we will work with our aviation companies in the format of a working discussion of this issue. We propose to launch a Ulan-Ude - Kathmandu flight, since Ulan-Ude has already become a gateway to Asia," Tsydenov said in a statement following the meeting.The opening of air communication will contribute to the development of tourism between the two countries, given that many Russians want to visit Nepal and many of Nepal's citizens seek to enjoy the views of Lake Baikal, Tsydenov added.During the meeting, Buryatia's authorities have also presented the options to supply helicopters from the Ulan-Ude aircraft plant and spare parts for helicopters already in operation in Nepal, the statement read.On Saturday, Head of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov held a meeting with Milan Raj Tuladhar, the Nepali ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia. The officials discussed the economic potential of bilateral cooperation and inter-state tourism.There is only one international airport in Nepal — the Tribhuvan International Airport in the east of Kathmandu. The airport has direct air communication only with 17 countries and none of them is located in Europe, North America and Australia.

