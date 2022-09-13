https://sputniknews.com/20220913/china-nepal-ink-six-point-pact-to-bolster-parliamentary-engagement-under-bri-1100710065.html

China, Nepal Ink Six-Point Pact to Bolster Parliamentary Engagement Under BRI

China, Nepal Ink Six-Point Pact to Bolster Parliamentary Engagement Under BRI

Nepal signed onto the Beijing-backed New Silk Road project in 2017. In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Kathmandu, during which the two... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T10:46+0000

2022-09-13T10:46+0000

2022-09-13T10:46+0000

india

nepal

china

khadga prasad sharma oli

sher bahadur deuba

belt and road initiative

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100711857_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ecd59146c5c2206202ada9e0e10c6bc.jpg

China and Nepal have signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation in legislative and governance practices under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).China's Li Zhanshu, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, is leading a 67-member delegation to Kathmandu on a four-day visit that kicked off on Monday. Li is visiting the landlocked Himalayan country at the invitation of Sapkota.According to a statement from the Nepalese Foreign Ministry, discussions also took place on expanding trade and connectivity infrastructure under the BRI, which was affected due to the onset of the COVID pandemic as Beijing imposed restrictions on the movement of goods and people across the land border as part of its ‘zero-COVID’ policy.Economic and political ties between China and Nepal have been on the rise since Xi’s visit to the country in 2019. The same year, China overtook India as Kathmandu’s largest source of foreign investment.Meanwhile, the Nepalese Parliament this year approved a controversial $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact with the United States. Work on the first project, a power transmission line, under the US-funded program is expected to begin in August next year.The MCC was opposed by former Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, who lost power to the Nepali Congress, headed by current PM Sher Bahadur Deuba last July. Oli heads the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), one of the two factions of the erstwhile ruling party, with the other splinter group headed by yet another PM, Pushpa Kumar Dahal Prachanda.During his ongoing visit, the Chinese delegate met both Oli and Prachanda.Rijal said that a “range of issues” were discussed during the meeting, including initiatives to upgrade overall ties as well as party-to-party relations.The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal last year tried to broker truce between the two warring factions of Nepal’s Communist Party. Li’s visit comes ahead of the general election in Nepal scheduled for 20 November.

nepal

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

nepal, china, khadga prasad sharma oli, sher bahadur deuba, belt and road initiative