Road Accident in India's Uttar Pradesh Kills At Least 27 People, Reports Say

At least 27 people have died and 20 others were injured after a tractor fell into the water in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the city of Kanpur when a driver failed to control the vehicle with 50 people sitting in a trailer, the report said.The tractor was carrying mainly women and children who headed back home after a religious ceremony in a local temple, the outlet added.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, pledging to allocate from his foundation $2,440 to the relatives of victims and $612 to those of the wounded.

